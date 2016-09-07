Eastbourne school scoops prestigious ICT Mark

The Eastboune Academy has been awarded an ICT Mark for its use of technology.

The award recognises the school’s success in developing the strategic use of technology in both administration and across the curriculum.

Dr Chris Duckling, chair of governors, said, “I am determined that our local children have the best opportunity to excel in the jobs market of the future.

“The Academy should be congratulated on this wonderful achievement. This demonstrates the excellent ICT management and teaching that is taking place in our school.”

Principal Keith Pailthorpe said he was delighted with the award.

“It recognises our positive approach to the use of technology and the benefits it is bringing to our students,” he said.

“We believe that technology can be used in every aspect of learning and that it is essential our children are equipped for the modern world.”

Mark Chambers, CEO of Naace which awards the ICT Mark, added, “The Eastbourne Academy thoroughly deserve the accolade of an ICT Mark accreditation. They clearly demonstrate how important it is to take a whole school approach to using technology in schools.

“We look forward to working with them to demonstrate how technology can have a substantial impact on learner outcomes in the future.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.