Eastbourne school re-opens with a new name

Returning pupils to St Catherine’s College last week were struck by the many changes that the college has made during the summer months including a new name.

While the name change and internal design are significant developments, pupils in their new uniforms soon discovered there is much more to the school transformation.

Since taking up the reins as headteacher in September 2014, Mark Talbot has made no secret of his ambitious plans for St Catherine’s, making sure the infrastructure is in place to support a world class college with outstanding academic results.

Two years later his influence is clear with a raft of progressive changes, including becoming a Church of England Academy.

Mark said, “When I was appointed two years ago the school was in a good place. Results were strong, we were, and still are, oversubscribed and there was plenty of good news to share.

“The easy option was the status quo, to accept how far we had come and maintain that level. But that’s not the way I work and I’m pleased the college governors see things the same way.

“I want St Catherine’s College to fly. I want us to excel on every possible front. We have teaching staff who are second to none, pupils with limitless potential, small class sizes, a rich and varied curriculum, families that support us 100 per cent and the fabric of St Catherine’s College providing the dynamic learning environment we need.”

Last month St Catherine’s College celebrated excellent GCSE results coming top in the town for English and Maths. The record breaking figures showed 30 pupils achieving five or more A* and A grades.

Parents will have the opportunity to see the college for themselves on Tuesday September 20.

