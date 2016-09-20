Eastbourne’s Terminus Road post office is facing the axe

The Post Office has revealed plans to close down the town’s popular town centre branch.

Post office facilities, and post office staff, would be relocated to the nearby WHSmith in Terminus Road.

Roger Gale, general manager of the Post Office Crown Network, said, “Our customers will be offered the same range of services in a new dedicated Post Office area within the WHSmith store.

“Our collaboration with WHSmith helps secure the long-term viability of services for local customers.

“We are committed to keeping our services on the high street which we know is hugely important to people. This proposal means we can continue to do that, into the future.

“We are making sure we take the right course of action to sustain services for years to come.

“We must adapt to the changing needs of our customers, who want a convenient and flexible choice of when and how they do business with us – whether that is face to face, on the web or through new initiatives such as self-service kiosks.”

The Post Office will be inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the proposed move in a six-week public consultation that starts tomorrow (Wednesday, September 21).

Subject to consultation, the new Post Office branch will have five serving positions, a mixture of one screened and four open-plan counters plus three self-service kiosks.

Mr Gale added, “During the public consultation, which ends on November 2, the Post Office welcomes feedback on factors such as the location, the proposed premises, accessibility or community issues that customers would like considered before a final decision is made on the proposal.

“It is proposed the branch would move in February 2017.”

Customers can provide views during the consultation: on the website: postofficeviews.co.uk, by email: comments@postoffice.co.uk, by phone: 03457 22 33 44 (Textphone 03457 22 33 55) by post: FREEPOST Your Comments.