Eastbourne’s seafront team step-up lifesaving equipment

Eastbourne Borough Council’s seafront team have added extra lifesaving measures to the seafront this summer, with two new defibrillators on hand for emergencies.

The lifesaving devices, which help restart the heart in the case of cardiac arrest, have been installed in two busy locations at the Lifeguard station and Seafront Office.

Defibrillators are an essential first aid tool in cases of cardiac arrest, keeping patients alive until paramedics arrive on site. Giving a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall, they should only be used after dialling 999.

Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Enterprise, Cllr Margaret Bannister, said, “We take safety and first aid very seriously on Eastbourne seafront and have an excellent team of trained lifeguards on hand to assist in any first aid or lifesaving situation. They are trained in using defibrillators and have already been commended by SECamb for their lifesaving CPR and defibrillation efforts this summer.”

Anyone can access the defibrillators and in an emergency cardiac arrest situation, members of the public should dial 999 and start CPR. The 999 call handler will provide a code to open the nearest defibrillator and give step by step guidance until paramedics arrive.

Beach visitors may have also spotted an expanded sandpit, which has proved extremely popular with increasing numbers of families visiting the beach this year. The new sandpit in front of the Lifeguard station is maintained with fresh sand by the lifeguard team and is part of ongoing child-friendly measures which include free kids wristbands and Tyro lifeguard courses in school holidays.

