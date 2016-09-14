Eastbourne’s book of condolence presented to Nice

A book of condolence from the Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Hearn, and the residents of Eastbourne to the people of Nice has been presented at the Hotel de Ville (Town Hall) in Nice.

The Book of condolence signed by the Mayor, councillors and many residents of Eastbourne was taken to France by Eastbourne residents Paul & Maureen Metcalfe.

Following a short ceremony the Book was presented to a Deputy Mayor of Nice in front of the Remembrance Display at the Nice Town Hall.

The display commemorated the victims of the tragedy with all the names of 84 killed along the ‘Promenade des Anglais’ during the night of the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14.