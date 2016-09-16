Eastbourne rowers race in Boston marathon for charity

Two Eastbourne friends will be racing in the Boston Rowing Marathon this Sunday.

Colin Guppy, 56, and Robert Noakes, 59, of Eastbourne Rowing Club will row 31 miles from Lincoln to Boston to raise money for the RNLI and Myeloma Research.

The pair, from Willingdon and Polegate, will be competing in the masters class in a double scull borrowed from Bexhill Rowing Club.

Robert, service manager at Verrall and Parks, and Colin, a sales director, met in the late 1970s and discovered a shared passion for the sport, joining Eastbourne Rowing Club. There they were inspired and guided by Ivor Lloyd, chairman of the Leander Club.

They have had a strict regime for the past five months of intense training on the water and using Concept 2 rowing machines.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support from friends and family, the rowing community and local businesses,” said Robert.

To donate, visit www.justgiving/fundraising/Robert-Noakes

