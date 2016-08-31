Eastbourne road will be closed to traffic for 10 days

The county’s highways team is closing an Eastbourne road to traffic for 10 days from September 7.

East Sussex Highways will be resurfacing Hazelwood Avenue.

A spokesperson said, “Work will be carried out in stages so access will be maintained via one of the junctions with Brodrick Road.

“We will be working during the weekend of 17th & 18th September but no work will take place on the weekend of 10th & 11th September.”

The road will be closed on the section between both junctions with Brodrick Road, but diversion routes will be flagged up.

