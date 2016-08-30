Eastbourne Police trying to trace owners of dog found in a van

Police officers are trying to find the owners of a Jack Russell terrier which was found in the back of a van in Eastbourne.

They also recovered a microchipped Yorkshire Terrier which had been stolen in a burglary in Dorset but the Jack Russell, a female aged about seven, had not been microchipped and there was nothing else to identify her. She is currently safely in kennels.

The Yorkshire Terrier has been re-united with its owners.

Police have not so far linked the Jack Russell with any recent offence but anyone who has lost such a dog and thinks it may belong to them, can contact Sussex Police via 101@sussex.pnn.police.ukor call 101, quoting serial 572 of 25/08.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestopppers-org.uk).

A man aged 44, and two boys, aged 17 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Dorset and were transferred to Dorset Police, together with the van.

There was no evidence of any offences having been committed in Eastbourne.

