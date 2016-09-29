Eastbourne Pokémon Go pier event is huge success

Hundreds of eager Pokémon hunters gathered on Eastbourne Pier on Saturday (September 24) to meet Pikachu and catch their favourite creatures for charity.

The PokéPier GO! event was a great success and raised more than £250 for Polegate’s Children With Cancer Fund.

Left to right: Dave Tyler, Amy Hayes and Samuel Brooks, Clare Brookers and Sheikh Abid Gulzar enjoying Pok�Pier GO! SUS-160929-155234001

Fundraising coordinator Clare Brookers said, “We are thrilled to announce that Eastbourne PokéPier GO! raised an amazing £259.29 for CWCF. The money raised will help us to continue granting wishes for the children and young people we support, along with their families.

“A big thank you goes out to Eastbourne Pier, the volunteers, and everyone else involved in this special day.”

As well as getting the chance to meet the iconic Pikachu, there were people dressed as Pokémon characters for photo opportunities, multiple lures to catch more monsters, and a selection of Pokémon-themed music played over the pier’s speakers.

Event co-organiser Stephen Kent said, “Everyone involved with Eastbourne PokéPier GO! is over the moon about how successful the event was, and the amount of money raised for the charity.

“Talks are already underway for more Pokémon-themed events on the pier in the future. Pokémon, and especially the Pokémon GO mobile game, is extremely popular in Eastbourne (we have more than 1,300 members in the Facebook group), and we are excited to see what happens next with our vibrant community.”

Pokémon Go is a hit augmented reality mobile game that allows players to catch the creatures in real life, battle it out at ‘gyms’ and explore nearby ‘Pokéstops’.

Children with Cancer Fund’s aim is to grant wishes to children up to the age of 18, and their families, who have, or have had, cancer and who primarily live in East Sussex, Brighton and Hove.

For more information about the charity, visit www.childrenwithcancerfund.org.uk

