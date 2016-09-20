Eastbourne paralympian returns home

Paralympian Joe Townsend has returned to his Eastbourne home today (Tuesday) after taking part in the 2016 Games in Rio.

Joe, who lost both legs while serving as a Royal Marine in Afghanistan in 2007, competed in the men’s PT1 triathlon,

In his debut Games, the 28-year-old came sixth in the event that requires competitors to swim 750m, hand bike 20km and wheelchair race 5km.

He was stretchered away by medics for treatment following his brave effort.

“I gave it everything I had and I don’t think you can ask for anything more. I am absolutely fine now. I just put it all out there and suffered with exhaustion at the end,” he said.

Upon landing back in the UK, Joe tweeted from his Twitter account, “Rio has been an amazing experience and will spur me on for the future. Happy to be home!”

It seems the paralympian now has his sights set on the Tokyo Games in 2020.

