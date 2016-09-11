Eastbourne mum looks forward to starlight walk challenge

Local mum, Debbie Downs, is looking forward to St Wilfrid’s Hospice Starlight Stroll, which is taking place on the seafront next Saturday, the September 17. Following her cancer diagnosis Debbie has received counselling and other support from the hospice. She said, “I did the walk last year, the first time St Wilfrid’s put it on, with three of my four children as well as my sister and my niece. It is without doubt the most fun, yet sentimental charity event we have ever done and I would really recommend it. Besides, the hospice has helped me so much and to help raise money for them is an honour as they deserve every penny they get. I am slowly feeling the effects of the horrible terminal cancer I carry with me every day, but to have my family and St Wilfrid’s to support me truly is a blessing. I would encourage everyone to join the walk for a fun but deeply moving experience.”

Want to join in? You need to act quickly as the closing date is Monday September 12. The walk starts at 6.30pm on the September 17 and sets out from the Redoubt Fortress. It’s a two mile walk to the Italian Gardens at Holywell, where walkers can leave their decorated, dedicated memorial lanterns on the lawns before heading back. Entry is £15 per person and includes a T-shirt, lantern and torch. Just call 01323 434241 or go to www.stwhospice.org for details and to register.

