Eastbourne MP to present petition on women’s pensions

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell will present a petition to Parliament next week asking for women born in the 1950s to have better state pension entitlement.

Around 4,700 women in the constituency are affected by rules to equalise the state pension ages for men and women that say they cannot claim a state pension until 66 when they had been told it would be 60.

The change has come as the Government is committed to equalising the retirement age for men and women, but women born between 6th April 1951 and until 6th April 1960 will be affected by the six-year jump and miss out.

Caroline has supported the campaign by Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) to lobby the Government into introducing transitional arrangements for those women affected.

“This really is an unfair situation that I campaigned to try and correct since I was elected,” she said.

“I do not underestimate how difficult the task or how challenging it is to seek to reverse of what was fought and lost in the last Parliament, but that doesn’t mean we should not try and I feel I would be letting down all those women in Eastbourne and across the country if I did not do everything I can to try and get some form of concession.

“Women in Eastbourne and Willingdon have been seriously disadvantaged by the change and in their name I will take this as far and as high as I can.”

Caroline will be joining the local WASPI group on this week to gather up the petition before it goes to Westminster. The petition will be presented, along with others from across the country, on October 11.

Anyone who wants to sign it can do so at Caroline’s office in Grove Road or see www.carolineansell.co.uk/waspi