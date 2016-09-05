Eastbourne man finalist in Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition

An Eastbourne gas engineer is a regional finalist in the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition.

Patrick Ighavvongbe has outdone hundreds of applicants from the South East of England to become a finalist for the region’s 25-34 age category.

He visited the Specsavers store in Eastbourne to collect his voucher worth £150 and a bottle of champagne, whilst having some photos taken in his favourite specs.

The Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards aim to celebrate wearing glasses with pride, while raising valuable funds for anti-bullying charity Kidscape, totalling £300,000 to date.

Patrick, 27, is a relatively new spectacle wearer, having only worn them for four years. Although he started wearing glasses out of necessity he has since grown to love them as he’s been told they enhance his appearance.

He said, “I’m delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist. I entered the competition online and thought nothing of it, so this has all come as a bit of a surprise. I think it’s great that Specsavers looks after a charity like Kidscape by donating £1 for every entry – it’s a great way of raising funds and awareness.

“I would say to anyone thinking of getting glasses to go for it. Make sure they fit well, look good and don’t touch the lenses with your fingers.”

The accolade of a regional finalist comes with the opportunity to be crowned the overall Spectacle Wearer of the Year, win an amazing £10,000 cash prize and enjoy a luxury holiday for two to New York.

Now in its 21st year, the competition celebrates those who wear glasses across a broad age range: it features five age categories of 16-24; 25-34; 35-44; 45-59 and 60+. Social media fans also get the opportunity to vote for a Facebook favourite too.

Matthew Briggs, store retail director at Specsavers in Eastbourne, presented Patrick with his prizes.

He said, “We are thrilled that Patrick has been named as a finalist for his age category in the region. He is a great example of someone who embraces wearing their glasses. We wish Patrick the best of luck with Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2016.”

If Patrick triumphs in the 25-34 age category, he could meet former pussycat doll, Kimberly Wyatt at the celeb-packed awards ceremony at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue on October 11.

