Eastbourne man competes in extreme sailing series

An Eastbourne man is competing in a global sailing competition.

Oli Greber, 20, will represent Great Britain in the Extreme Sailing Series starting at the Madeira Islands, Portugal tomorrow (Thursday).

He will be working as headsail trimmer for the British team Land Rover BAR Academy, sailing the new hydro-foiling GC32 catamaran against competitors from Oman, Austria and the USA.

“It’s a huge learning curve but we are really starting to work well as a team,” Oli, who is studying Sports Science at Portsmouth University, said.

The catamaran Oli and his team will be using is extremely fast, capable of reaching speeds of 39 knots, in comparison to the previous boat used in the race, which peaked at 30 knots.

“If you want an idea of what that feels like, it is like putting your head out of the window in a car when it is raining at 45mph,” said a spokesperson for the event.

“This will make for a magnificent spectacle for the crowds watching on shore and a physical balancing act for the crews who will have to work hard trimming the sails to keep their boat in the air,” they added.

Previously Oli represented the UK at the 2015 ISAF World championships.

For more information about the race, visit www.extremesailingseries.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.