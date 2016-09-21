Eastbourne Lions inspired to save lives with new campaign

An inspirational talk and presentation to Eastbourne Lions led to them setting out to provide life saving heart defibrillators throughout the town.

s part of The Save-a-Life Campaign, Professor Douglas Chamberlain, Juliet Smith (then High Sheriff) and Tim Fellows, of Sussex South Coast Ambulance Service, were invited to make a presentation to the Eastbourne Lions Club.

Bill Harmer, of Eastbourne Lions, said: “Douglas entranced us with his inspirational message, but what happened next is truly remarkable.

The Eastbourne Lions Club immediately started work on providing defibrillators in the town with some ambitious targets around hotels and tourist areas of the town with Alec Stephens taking the lead.

“ We provided defibrillators for two hotels and Eastbourne Pier.

In August we launched yet another with a defibrillator at Eastbourne Borough Council’s Tourist Information Centre, which marks the start of a new partnership.”

Tim Fellows had been in talks for some months with Eastbourne Councillor Alan Shuttleworth (Lead Cabinet Member for Direct Assistant Services) about creating a strategy for Public Access Defibrillators in Eastbourne .

It had been a bit slower than planned because of Tim’s time constraints.

However, with closer working between Eastbourne Borough and Lewes District Councils, the Ambulance Service is hoping for a summit in the early autumn to include Councils, voluntary groups especially Lions Clubs International, Community First Responders, businesses and others.

Tim Fellows said “Within just a few months, Eastbourne Lions Club has made a massive contribution to life-saving within their community and are a great story in their own right and a major part of the Save-a-life Campaign”.

For more information or to get involved with the Eastbourne Lions Club, please contact the Secretary on 08458 332705, visit their website at www.eastbournelions.org.uk.

