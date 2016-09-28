Eastbourne Green art event is a success

The Pavilion Gardens next to the Redoubt were bustling with creativity for an afternoon of outdoor fun on Sunday (September 25).

Organised by Eastbourne arts company Creative Force and in partnership with Groundwork South, ‘Fit In Your Space’ was the first of a number of events which aim to get people to appreciate and improve the green spaces near them.

Joining them for the afternoon was Eastbourne Health Champions and also members of Sport Eastbourne who were accompanied by their mascot, Dash the Dog.

People of all ages got the chance to dip into their artistic side in the Creative Force marquee or even take part in traditional games being held on the lawns by the Pavilion Tea Rooms.

Local artist Sheridan Quigley hosted visitors in the Creative Force marquee. Children and adults were asked to create their examples of healthy living in their own ‘growing pots’ made using simple materials. Bobbing pictures on pipe cleaner stems which sat in recycled paper earth piled into coffee cup pots were proudly carried home.

Meanwhile, Eastbourne Health Champions obtained pledges throughout the afternoon from people as young as five including eating less sugar and more fruit and doing more exercise.

Jay Kramer, project worker from Eastbourne Health Champions, said, “Everyone was very friendly and it was a good example of community empowerment. We even recruited two neighbourhood champions including our first Councillor Champion, Margaret Bannister.”

Kayleigh Luck from Sport Eastbourne said, “We had a good number of people from every generation joining in the sports and using the equipment, especially the hula hoops.”

A free prize draw included a fresh-fruit basket from local company Pettitts Greengrocer, vouchers from The Leaf Hall for afternoon Leaf Tea, a hamper of sustainable goodies from Groundwork South and pedometers and collapsible water bottles from Eastbourne Health Champions.

The event was also supported with the loan of equipment by The Redoubt Museum.

When asked what they enjoyed the most, a participant said, “All of it! We really enjoyed the community spirit.”

The afternoon was part of ‘In Your Space,’ events put together by Creative Force and Groundwork South, and funded by Devonshire West Big Local, with the aim to encourage local people to think differently about how to use green spaces.

Groundwork South specialises in working with people to create and improve these spaces and to promote greener living.

Creative Force believes that everyone has a creative streak and should be allowed to use it. Their vision is ‘to develop spaces and places for people of all ages, abilities, life-styles and cultures to explore their own creativity and to be excited by others’.

For more information about ‘In Your Space,’ email info@creativeforce.org.uk.