Eastbourne family hits fundraising target for autistic son’s treatment

An Eastbourne family has managed to raise more than £10,000 for their autistic son’s treatment.

Krystel and Michael Hollyoak, of Filching Road, surpassed their goal for five-year-old Hudson by organising a number of fundraising events.

“It feels like a dream come true,” said mother Krystel, 30, who works in children’s services.

The family has been fundraising for Hudson to go to a specialist medical centre in America, and needed £9,500 to cover the costs.

They organised a football tournament at Eastbourne Sports Park, which raised more than £1,500. But it was a fundraising evening with family and friends at The Arlington Arms that boosted the cause past its target.

Krystel said, “It’s all so overwhelming, and to think we are going to take our baby over there is just amazing.”

Hudson, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of three, cannot speak and has severe repetitive behaviours.

“As a mother you try and tell yourself this isn’t happening. I watched my lovely boy slowly be pulled into his own world and become a different child,” said Krystel.

His mother said he was placed on an 18-month waiting list for private care after the NHS only handed her leaflets with advice.

The family tried a number of recommended treatments including horse therapy, sensory therapy and a change of diet, which have all been positive but have not significantly improved Hudson’s condition.

He will now undergo specialised testing at the UltraWellness Centre in Massachusetts, which will provide nutritional supplementation and medication to fit his individual needs.

The family hopes to head there around October 24, and would like to thank everyone who helped them.

