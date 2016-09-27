Eastbourne electrician jailed for bribery and corruption

East Sussex Fire Authority has welcomed the decision to sentence two men to prison terms after being found guilty of bribery and corruption charges.

John Reynolds, an electrician from The Hydneye, Eastbourne, was found guilty of theft, fraud by abuse of position, false accounting, bribery and corruption. He has been sentenced to a maximum of 30 months.

Wesley Mezzone, a company director of Ridge View, Brighton, was found guilty of bribery and corruption. He has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 months.

All the charges relate to offences committed between 2010 and 2013 while Reynolds worked as an IT network manager at East Sussex Fire and Rescue and Mezzone’s company was a supplier.

The trial took place in Brighton from the May 18 to May 27. Sentencing took place on Monday (September 26) at Lewes.

A fire authority spokesperson said, “This was an isolated case and it is difficult to accept a member of staff so badly abused the trust the authority had put in them. His deliberate and sustained pattern of behaviour has betrayed the public whom the authority is here to serve and naturally this matter has been taken very seriously.

“The authority is actively exploring whether we can recover any of the money illegally obtained by the guilty individuals.

“It would also like to thank those involved in bringing this successful prosecution to the courts.

“This brings the criminal prosecution to a close and no further statements will be made.”

