Eastbourne couple celebrate amazing 75 years of marriage

An Eastbourne couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at the Hydro Hotel with a group of close friends and family on September 6.

Betty, 94, and Albert Fendall, 97, of St John’s Road were showered with cards and good wishes and joined by their son Anthony who, alongside his father, delivered a speech of thanks.

Betty and Albert were married at Westerham in Kent in 1946, where Anthony was born, and moved around before settling in Eastbourne in 1994.

Albert joined the civilian staff of Admiralty at ​Woolwich Arsenal in 1936, where he stayed until the end of the Second World War until being transferred as a Higher Executive Officer to Customs and Excise.

A keen passion of the couple was the Lions Club, which Albert helped form in Dartford in 1979.

The couple supported numerous Lions Clubs International charity projects before transferring it to Eastbourne, where Albert still regularly attends meetings. Betty is now being cared for in the Avalon Nursing Home in Hampden Park but was able to enjoy the tea party at the Hydro.

