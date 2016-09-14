Eastbourne council searching for company to cater for £44 million project

Eastbourne Borough Council has begun the search for a catering company to run the eateries and bars across the redeveloped Devonshire Park complex.

The process is open to bidders with the originality, experience and resources to operate the various venues following completion of the £44 million project.

Councillor David Tutt, Leader of the Council, said, “This exciting scheme will establish Devonshire Park as a premier conference and cultural destination while improving the international tennis facilities and restoring our treasured listed buildings there.

“We are looking for a caterer with the experience and innovation to deliver the first class food and service that complements such an impressive, leading edge development. We hope lots of companies come forward to take up on this great opportunity.”

The main catering and bar facilities are:

- A coffee bar in the foyer of the new Welcome Building

- A new public café bar in the ground floor foyer of the Congress Theatre

- Revamped bars on the first and second floors of the Congress Theatre

- A principal new kitchen alongside the Winter Garden supporting all areas

- Crush bars in the Winter Garden Floral Hall foyer

- A bar on the first floor in the Winter Garden Gold Room along with a support kitchen for events

The process is in two stages. The first stage of inviting Expressions of Interest will run until October 28, 2016. These will be assessed and preferred bidders shortlisted for the second stage.

Stage two is a period of negotiations before best and final offers are submitted for consideration. It is anticipated that the preferred operator will be announced in March 2017, subject to Cabinet approval.

Interested parties are invited to complete the short Expression of Interest form at the InTend portal: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/sesharedservices/aspx/Home