Eastbourne and Hailsham drivers convicted after drink drive crackdown

More than half the motorists arrested during a summer crackdown on drink and drug-driving have now been convicted.

Between June 6 and July 10, Surrey and Sussex Police ran a dedicated campaign to catch criminals and make the roads across the two counties safer for everyone.

As part of Operation Dragonfly, a total of 205 drink and drug-driving related arrests were made in Sussex, of which 127 have now been convicted and sentenced at court.

The latest convictions, which have been released by Sussex Police, include:

Tinashe Nengoma, 37, a builder, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, was arrested on the A27 at Pevensey on June 17 and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He pleaded guilty at Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court on August 17 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £900 fine and a £90 victim surcharge.

Matthew Tutty, 18, a carpenter, of Hawkswood Drive, Hailsham, was arrested in Diplocks Way, Hailsham, on June 17 and charged with driving with 10mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 24 and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £130 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Duane Knight, 26, a builder, of Alamein Close, Crowborough, was arrested in North Street, Hailsham, on 27 June and charged with driving with 2.9mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 24 and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay a £500 fine, £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Hassan Alaani, 23, an electrician, of Princes Road, Eastbourne, was arrested in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on June 28 and charged with driving with 8mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 31 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit www.operationcrackdown.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.