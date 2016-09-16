East of pier ‘doesn’t feel safe’ for Eastbourne business owner

An Eastbourne ice cream parlour owner is urging the council to invest more in the area to the East side of the pier.

Marino Pesce, who runs Fusciardi’s on Marine Parade, is concerned that the area has become run-down recently, causing an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Making the honeycomb ice cream at Fusciardis SUS-160913-151021001

“We find that in evenings it doesn’t feel as safe as it used to be, with more drugs and alcohol affecting this area,” he said.

With the improvements to Sea Houses Square, he added, good things are happening but more needs to be done.

“This is a big concern for us, we have been part of this community for many years, and we would like to see more done to improve it.

“I don’t want the council to forget us,” Marino added.

The family-run parlour, which makes its own ice cream on site, celebrates its 50th year on the seafront next summer.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “The council has invested more than £10million over the last two years on various projects to the East of the pier through the Driving Devonshire Forward (DDF) initiative.

“DDF has resulted in building 31 much-needed new homes at Coventry Court and Longstone Road, bought 19 empty homes back into use and more homes will be built or refurbished over the next five years.

“Other initiatives include 20 new traditional beach huts, the five iconic beach huts to be installed next spring, more than £900,000 spent on refurbishing the café at Princes Park, and creating a new main entrance, central plaza and a pedestrian link from the promenade to the park.

“We are creating 118 new jobs through our Coastal Communities Funded capital and revenue projects including the Coastal Culture Trail which links, via the seafront, Towner, De La Warr Pavilion and Jerwood galleries.

“We have acquired key properties in the area including: 67-69 Seaside Rd, 1-5 Seaside and 137-139 Seaside Road (the former Cash Converters building).

“In addition to providing refurbished flats the commercial spaces on the ground floors are also being refurbished as part of the Devonshire Collective (DC). The DC initiative will create a dynamic, managed collection of creative businesses and practice which will attract new independent retailers and deliver a range of creative projects that draw visitors to the area, provide employment, engage the community as well as fostering well-being and social cohesion.

“Work begins next month to improve the plaza at Sea Houses Square involving new surfacing, enhanced lighting and facilities that will allow pop up events to be held there, complementing the improvements to the adjacent 1-5 Seaside.”

