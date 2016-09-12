Delight as residents celebrate Eastbourne library renovation

Old Town residents celebrated the renovation of their beloved library last weekend with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

People gathered outside the Victoria Drive venue for a book and bake sale as well as to witness the re-opening of its doors after a complete refurbishment.

Chairman of the Old Town Library Management Committee, Stephen Lloyd, said, “Financially, we are enormously grateful in particular to the Old Town Area Panel for their generosity, and for support from the Old Town Ward councillors devolved budget.

“I’d also like to thank one of our key newer volunteers, Jerry Daly. He project-managed the extensive building work superbly on behalf of the committee. Thank you all.”

The library started as a community service 13 years ago when East Sussex County Council cut its funding and it was set to close.

Mr Lloyd added, “I well remember what seemed to be the whole of Old Town rallying around to keep it open which we succeeded in doing with funding from the Borough Council and many local residents.

“To me it’s always been a wonderful example of Eastbourne doing what it does so well, taking care of our own community.

“And when it comes to Old Town library one person sums this spirit up better than anyone. Our volunteer chief librarian and fellow Old Town resident, Pam Carter.

“She has served the library and lead her team of dedicated volunteer library assailants since the very beginning. Thank you Pam. We all owe you a sincere debt of gratitude.”

Pam Carter said, “When we were able to re-open the library in October 2003 we were a small band of five volunteer librarians and many, many local supporters.

“It was tough at first as the county council had left us with no funding and only a few books, which we also had to buy from them.

“So we asked for help from the community, and people came forward in their droves. For us now to be in a position where, through the generosity of others, the library has been completely refurbished is a proud moment for me.

“Our new band of librarians and committee volunteers have taken over the reins brilliantly and I know Old Town Community Library is in safe hands for many years to come.”

