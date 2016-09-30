Court reports

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court which covers the Eastbourne area from September 15 - 20.

September 15:

Jason Jackson, 28, of Mantan Court, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The offences took place at Polegate on March 25 and Eastbourne on March 29. The charge read ‘Being a person who had been sentenced to 6 years for a term of Manslaughter had in your possession ammunition for a firearm, namely airgun pellets, and a firearm, namely a Logun Axsor, 0.177 calibre air weapon’. He was given a two year conditional discharge.

September 19:

Anthony Goodsell, 24, of Whitbread Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a court community order by failing to complete unpaid work and failing to attend. He was fined £100.

September 20:

Callum King, 18, of Compton Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to destroying a wardrobe and damaging a wall to the value of £100, belonging to Own Life. The offence took place in London on May 5. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Shelley Bissett, 27, of Selwyn Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 27. She also pleaded guilty to a further charge of assault by beating which took place at Grove Road, Eastbourne, on August 18 and to stealing a bottle of Lambrini and a cheese salad sandwich from Spar, at Grove Road, Eastbourne, on August 18. In addition, she pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of shirts from T J Hughes, at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on August 16. She admitted being in breach of a two year conditional discharge, imposed by an earlier court for three offences of shoplifting. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and imposed a four week, electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am. She was also ordered to pay a total of £85 in compensation.

Peter Lonergan, 32, of Selwyn Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of cannabis. The offences took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on May 3, and Langney Road, Eastbourne, on April 25. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating which took place at Grove Road, Eastbourne, on August 18 and to stealing a bottle of Lambrini and a cheese salad sandwich from Spar, at Grove Road, Eastbourne, on August 18. He pleaded guilty to stealing seven items of clothing from T J Hughes, at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on August 16. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and ordered to pay £115 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of a list of acquisition crime to feed drugs and alcohol, and that the offences were committed during a period of suspended sentence.

John Walker, 60, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to producing a quantity of cannabis. The Offence took place at Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, on June 29. He was fined £200.

Rossi Williams, 28, of Aubyns Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £5,000 of damage to a Vauhall Zafira car. The offence took place at Wellsbourne Road, Stone Cross, on May 14. He also pleaded guilty to causing £200 damage to a Ford Focus and to causing damage to windows and doors at a property on the same date and location. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £400 in compensation.

Annabelle Woodhams, 18, of East Beeches Road, Crowborough, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne on April 17. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £85 in compensation.

