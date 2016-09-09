Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court which covers the Eastbourne area from August 24 - 31.

August 24:

Ricky Fuller, 20, of Fletcher Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hailsham High Street on June 25. He also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by an earlier court for causing criminal damage to Hailsham YMCA and possessing an offensive weapon. Magistrates sentenced him to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. They also made a community order.

Paul Grimes, 53, of Oxford Road, Canterbury, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo in the Arndale Centre car park in Eastbourne on August 8, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 83 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Spencer Monks, 44, of Farmland Way, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda car on Hailsham High Street, on May 30, while nearly three times over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 94 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. The court banned him from driving for two years and made a community order with a 12-week electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 7am.

Mohammed Parvaneh, 22, of Edmund Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to co-operate with a preliminary drug wipe test under the Road Traffic Act. The offence took place at Sluice Lane, Pevensey, on August 6. He was fined £260 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Peter Penfold, 59, of Welbeck Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 31. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a picture frame, clock, wall and door on the same date. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Matthew Tutty , 18, of Hawkswood Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki Swift vehicle on South Road, Hailsham, on June 17, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £130 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Kennie Cameron, 21, of Woodhams Close, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf at the Admiral Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove, Eastboune, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £315 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Sophie Henderson, 29, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and five other charges of assault, including four charges of assaulting police officers. The offences took place on July 25 at Ceylon Place, Eastbourne. She was remanded in custody after being committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing due to the nature and seriousness of the offences.

Duane Knight, 26, of Alamein Close, Crowborough, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes car at Horsebridge, Hailsham, on June 27, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for three years.

Immanuel Surena, 32, of Horsa Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to damaging an internal wall of a property. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 9. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Thomas White, 25, of Farne Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on August 9. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

David Simmons, 50, of Greatness Lane, Sevenoaks, Kent, pleaded guilty to stealing seven Adele CDs worth £79.93, from W H Smith at Terminus Road, Eastbourne on July 25. He was fined £50.

August 31:

Stephen Borst, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Shackleton Close, Eastbourne, on August 11. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

Giuseppe Colarusso, 46, of Ash Road, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Willowfield Road, Eastbourne, on August 6, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 51 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Jamie Hubbard, 35, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing two pairs of Armani glasses and a pair of Rayban sunglasses, worth £670 from Boots, in Eastbourne, on July 18. He also admitted being in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge imposed by an earlier court for stealing a Columbo DVD box set, worth £49.99, from HMV at Eastbourne on December 3 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing .

Steven Mason, 40, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Rye Street, Eastbourne, on August 12. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Martin Spence, 51, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing sandwiches and a drink, worth £9.15, from Tesco at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on August 11. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin on the same date and to using threatening behaviour at the Hammond Road, Custody Centre, Eastbourne, on July 24. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Perry Turner, 19, of Biddenden Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. The offence took place at Admiral Way, Eastbourne, on June 12. He was fined £185 and his driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.