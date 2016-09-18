COUNTY NEWS: Police dog helps hunt down four men who fled collision

Officers and a police dog pursued four men who ran from the scene of a collision early this morning.

The men left the blue VW Polo after it collided with the Beddingham roundabout on the A27, according to Sussex Police.

Police arrived at the scene at 6.40am, with the men running off shortly after.

All four were later stopped, with one man now in custody on suspicion of drink driving.

PD Bliss, a police dog from Sussex and Surrey Dog Unit, is reported to have assisted in tracking down the men after they fled.

Assistance from the National Police Air Service helicopter was requested, but was not feasible due to the weather.

Highways England were informed after an oil spillage was discovered at the scene. This was quickly cleared up and the carriageway was reopened shortly afterwards.

