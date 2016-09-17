COUNTY NEWS: Helicopter assists with arrest following violent incident

A police helicopter was dispatched earlier today in response to a violent incident.

Following a call at 9:31am, the National Police Air Service helicopter was sent out to help contain a Hastings address while officers on the ground made arrest enquiries.

The violent incident happened at about 9am this morning, according to a Sussex Police spokesperson.

Following a search a suspect was arrested at 4.51pm.

More updates to follow when information is available.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it