COUNTY NEWS: Coastguard called after person ‘jumps for fun’ off bridge into river

Emergency services were called to the Shoreham flyover after a man jumped off a bridge and into a river.

Police along with Shoreham Coastguard and Shoreham Lifeboat RNLI were called to the incident at about 12pm today (Saturday October 1).

Sussex Police said officers received reports a man wearing a wet-suit was balancing on the railings of the bride. He then jumped into the water, officers added.

A spokesman for Shoreham Coastguard said he had been helped out of the water and was in the care of Sussex Police before crews arrived.

The man said he had jumped into the water ‘for fun’ and was given very strong words of advice by crews, the spokesman added.

