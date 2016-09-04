Council community grants offered to Wealden groups

Groups and village organisations in Wealden can now apply to the council for funding.

Applications for Wealden’s Small and Capital Grant Schemes must be in by November 30 so that awards can be made for the 2017/18 financial year. It aims to help local groups continue their work in the community.

Small grants can offer up to £3,000 for equipment and programmes run by clubs and societies and capital grants offer up to £10,000 for improvements to community buildings and sports grounds.

Councillor Claire Dowling, cabinet member for public health and community safety, said, “Last year we made awards totalling £23,000 through our small Grants Scheme and £76,000 through our Capital Grants scheme to 41 local organisations providing a range of sports, activities and help to local communities.

“This money can really make a difference, particularly for well-supported groups of limited financial means. Organisations should take the time to visit the Wealden website to find out how these grants can help them.

“We have also organised a series of pre-application advice sessions at Hailsham, Uckfield, Forest Row and Crowborough to help organisations make the best use of this funding opportunity. Grants have to be match funded, but this can be entirely ‘in-kind’ through volunteer time.”

A pre-application advice session will be held in Hailsham on the morning of October 20 and in the afternoon on Wednesday November 2. Sessions must be booked in advance by calling 01323 443520.

