Compassionate carer nominated

The skills and compassion of local caregiver have been recognised.

Nicky Osman have recently been recognised by her colleagues, who nominated her for the national Home Instead Senior Care Caregiver of the Year award.

She was one of just 12 finalists. Nicky, from Willingdon has worked for Home Instead for just under one year and quickly proved to be a valuable member of the caregiving team.

Ian Cottrell, Home Instead owner, said, “Nicky has embraced her role as a caregiver fully and completely. After ending a 35 year career in catering due to back issues, Nicky has made an astounding impact on her clients’ wellbeing in such a short span of time.

“Establishing the trust of her clients and putting them at ease is just one of the traits that makes Nicky such an exceptional caregiver. She spends time getting to know them, what their likes and dislikes are, and she genuinely feels empathy and compassion towards every client that she works with.”

Nicky said, “My clients have become my extended family and I do whatever I can to make life a pleasant and easy for them. It is an honour to be recognised by my colleagues for this award; I am very grateful.”

Ian added, “Nicky’s positive thinking, determination, and her commitment to providing exceptional person centred care coupled with her desire to consistently go over and above makes her a deserving candidate.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.