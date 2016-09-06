Charity hike for Alzheimer’s

An Eastbourne care home owner has trekked 33.5 miles across the South Downs Way to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Ian Cottrell, owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Eastbourne, undertook the challenge with his brother Steven and senior caregiver Ben Choi from Eastbourne, who ran most of the way.

They took part with their friend Liz Brackley, owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Brighton, Hove and Shoreham, and raised more than £2,500 for the charity.

Liz and Ian are also both Dementia Friends Champions and deliver Dementia Friends Workshops to people in the local area on behalf of Alzheimer’s Society, aiming to make their communities more dementia aware.

They described the walk as ‘beautiful’.

