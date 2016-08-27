Charity golf day Funds raised for Rockinghorse

Willingdon Golf Club hosted a charity golf day in aid of Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.

Organisers Don and Abby McPhee thanked Willingdon Golf Club for their hospitality as well as Bob Brennan, chairman of Sussex Cars, for once again generously sponsoring the event.

They also thanked the eighteen local companies that sponsored the event, including BM Hepburn Limited, Ansvar Insurance, Madeira, Perkins Copeland, DB Autos, Hastings Direct, Visicks Cars, Hopkins Estate Agents and Hudsons Wine Bar.

More than £2,000 was raised for the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.

Pictured is the winning team of Jacob Stevens, Ben Davis, Greg Morris and Simon Burton with Eastbourne Mayor Pat Hearn and Stephen Lloyd.

