Celebrating 40 years at DGH

A DGH employee has celebrated 40 years’ service in the NHS with a surprise tea party organised by her friends and colleagues.

Marianne Jackson started work as an NHS housekeeper on the orthopaedic wards in August 1976 when the new DGH opened in Eastbourne.

At this time there was only a surgical wing and no medical or neurological specialities. The majority of her career has been spent working in orthopaedics. She was one of the first people to be employed as a physiotherapy assistant at the DGH.

Marianne says she has seen huge changes in her 40 years, with building of the medical wing, introduction of new services and in how work was carried out and recorded. Marianne remembers when there were no computers, no televisions or phones by bedsides and that there were day rooms on every ward and smoking rooms for patients and staff.

