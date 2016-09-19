Catch the Stray Dogs in concert for Hailsham FM

Tickets priced at £6.50 will be available on the night for the Stray Dogs concert in support of Hailsham FM.

It’s taking place on Saturday, September 24, at Grovelands School Hall, Dunbar Drive, Hailsham.

Starting at 7pm, there’s a cash bar and charity raffle with all profits going to the town’s truly local radio station in the run up to it becoming a fully fledged FM station next year.

Local duo Stray Dogs - singer/guitarists Alex Grayson and Garry Wonfor - have established themselves as one of the most popular bands in the area. With their superb vocal harmonies and intricate guitar playing, they have produced some great cover versions of Hotel California, American Pie plus many more.

It promises to be a great night out for all the family.

