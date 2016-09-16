Cancer charity is looking for Eastbourne volunteers

A charity that provides beauty workshops for women with cancer is looking for volunteers in Eastbourne.

Look Good Feel Better needs help to run its free confidence-boosting skincare and make-up masterclasses with St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Broadwater Bay.

They are on the lookout for volunteers qualified in skincare or the application of make-up to lend support once or twice a year to help women and teenagers manage the visible side-effects of cancer treatment.

A charity spokesperson said, “Finding out you have cancer is life-changing and the added stress of the appearance-related side-effects can feel overwhelming.

“Our sessions are led by trained beauty professionals who teach the women vital skills such as managing changes to the skin and drawing on missing eyebrows.”

The service cannot run without volunteers, so the charity is urging those who would like to help to come to its next workshop on November 17.

Ring 01372 747 500 to get in touch, or, for more information about the charity, visit www.lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk

