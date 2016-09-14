Busy coastal road to close for eight weeks

Beachy Head Road is expected to be closed for eight weeks starting on Monday (September 19) as road repair work gets underway.

It will be closed at the junction of Warren Hill along to Birling Gap with diversions in place but contractors say they will do their best to maintain access to properties including the Beachy Head Pub, Countryside Centre and coastguard and chaplain stations as well as farms.

A Highways spokesman said, “We are closing this section of road to carry out recycling of the road surface. This is where the top surface of the road is taken up, processed and placed back on the same road it came from, and is more cost-effective, environmentally friendly and quicker than traditional resurfacing.

“The road will be closed and a diversion route in place via the A259, Birling Gap Road and Gilberts Drive in both directions.

“We will do our best to maintain access for properties within the affected section of road, but the diversion route may need to be taken on occasion.

“If access can’t be provided at one end of the closed road for any period of time, access would be available at the other end of the road, via the diversion.

“We appreciate this will cause some disruption locally but this is work we need to carry out and will produce a safer, smoother road.

“We’d ask motorists to bear with us while the work is completed.”