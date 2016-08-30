Building supplies firm raises £25,000 for cancer charity

Parker Building Supplies has raised £25,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) at its annual golf day.

The independent timber and heavyside builders’ merchants invited 300 people to the charity event, including staff, customers and suppliers. It was held at the East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa Hotel in Uckfield.

It’s the third year that the firm has held the fundraiser, which includes a trade morning, golf day and dinner, and this year’s amount has exceeded the total raised last year by £10,000.

Parker Building Supplies employs more than 280 people at 25 branches across the South East region. They are keen to help TCT, whose mission is to raise funds to educate and support teenagers fighting cancer.

Around seven people aged between 13 and 24 years old are diagnosed with cancer every day in the UK and they need expert treatment and support from the moment they hear the word ‘cancer’. TCT is the only charity dedicated to making this happen.

Stewart Pierce, Parker Building Supplies’ financial and commercial director, said, “For the past six years, TCT has been our partner charity and we have raised tens of thousands of pounds thanks to the hard efforts of our staff. But the need for support never stops.

“At last year’s golf day we managed to donate a staggering £15,000 to TCT.

“To have beaten that record with proceeds this year totalling £25,000, and in the process bringing Parkers’ overall donation over the past few years to nigh on £100,000, is a breath-taking achievement. Our heartfelt thanks, and those of TCT and of course of the many young cancer sufferers who will now benefit massively from your generosity, goes out to everyone involved.”

The Wrongs and Wrights won first team prize on the west course, the individual west winner was Mark Renels, east course team prize went to Team Dale Saunders and individual west winner was Mick Grimes. Winners got a trophy and golf goody bag.

