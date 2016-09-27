BREAKING NEWS: Eastbourne signalling fault causes rail chaos

A signalling problem at Eastbourne has stopped all trains running in and out of the town this afternoon (Tuesday, September 27).

The problems are expected to have a knock-on effect across the county – and to continue until the end of service.

A Network Rail spokesperson said, “A signalling problem at Eastbourne means that trains are currently unable to call at the station. Trains that run through the station will also be affected, with services likely to be delayed, amended or cancelled.

“It is possible that this will have a wider impact on the Southern network as the day goes on, due to both trains and train crew being out of place. It is not yet known how services will be affected, as “Southern are currently working towards organising an emergency train plan for this evening.

“This is currently expected to continue until the end of service.”

Train tickets are currently being accepted on local bus routes.