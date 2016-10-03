Breaking: Motorcyclist dies in Eastbourne accident

A motorcyclist died today (Monday, October 3) in a collision on the A259 East Dean Road at Eastbourne.

The 66-year-old rider was driving his BMW machine close to the junction of Cherry Garden Road at 10.10am when he collided with a garden wall.

He was fatally injured and sadly died at the scene.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulances said, “Two ambulance crews attended the scene following reports of an incident involving a motorbike today.

“Sadly despite everyone’s best efforts the male motorcyclist died at the scene.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the motorcyclist riding in the area in the time leading up to the tragedy to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Roswell.

The road, which was closed while recovery and investigation work took place, was reopened at 4.22pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.