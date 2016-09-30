Bonfire revelry promises to be spectacular in Eastbourne

Remember remember not to miss the torchlit bonfire procession in Eastbourne tomorrow evening (October 1).

Eastbourne Bonfire Society will be putting on a fantastic show for the town, including a torchlit procession, bonfire and fireworks display.

The group will start the festivites at The Crown and Anchor, with the first torch procession at 7.30pm going east to Treasure Island before returning to the pub.

The second procession will then travel west past the Bandstand and towards the bonfire on the beach around 8.30pm.

All of this will be accompanied with fire juggling and circus performances and the night will climax with the lighting of the bonfire and a fireworks display, not to mention a drum off on the beach.

Be sure to look out for this year’s effigy on the fire, which is said to be different to last year, featuring noises and flashes.

‘Bucketeers’ dressed in pirate and smuggler clothing will be collecting donations in buckets on the night.

This year’s local charities are The Duchenne Family Support Group and Myaware.

For more information visit www.eastbournebonfiresociety.com

