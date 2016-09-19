Bestselling author in charts again

Eastbourne author Tamara McKinley battled back from the verge of bankruptcy to sell millions of books – and has triumphed again after suffering ‘writer’s block’ for the first time. Now, writing under the name Ellie Dean, her new war-time romance Shelter From The Storm has soared to No. 16 in the Sunday Times Best Selling list.

Tamara, the vice President of Anderida Writers of Eastbourne, said, “For the first time in my life I suffered from writer’s block - not because I’d run out of ideas, but because I made a complete pig’s ear of the storyline and had to go all the way back to fix it. The trouble was I wasn’t sure how to! With a deadline looming, I got so stressed, but I refused to panic, stuck to the task and fortunately it all worked out okay.”

Tamara, who now lives in Jevington, also tells how one book turned her life around. She said, “I was facing bankruptcy and had bailiffs banging at the front door of my home in Seaford, but when my first book written under Tamara McKinley, Matilda’s Last Waltz, came out in 1995 it changed everything and has now sold more than eight million copies.”

Anderida chairman Alan Baker said, “Our members are being inspired by Tamara and our Patron Peter James. Our President Tony Flood’s spicy crime thriller, Triple Tease, has received excellent reviews in both the UK and the USA, where it has been nominated for a major award.”

• More details about Shelter From The Storm on http://www.ellie-dean.co.uk/

