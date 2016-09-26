Assault on 75-year-old man in Eastbourne charity shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 75-year-old man was assaulted in a charity shop in Eastbourne.

The victim was in the Chestnut Tree House shop in Terminus Road at around 1pm on Friday, September 16, when he was approached by a man who asked him, “Are you looking at me funny?”

The suspect then punched the victim in the face before pushing him to the floor and then continued to repeatedly punch him. Shop staff and customers stepped in and pulled the man away who then ran out of the shop.

The victim was treated at the scene for facial cuts and bruises, as well as a deep cut to his elbow, before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

The suspect has been described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with short light brown hair and a full beard. He was wearing a white top and green jacket.

Detective Constable Andrew Smith said, “We have released this E-fit in the hope that anyone who was in the area recognises the man.

“If you saw anything suspicious immediately after the unprovoked assault I would ask you to get in touch.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 730 of 16/09.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/).

