Airbourne and Arndale visitors raise impressive £5,000 for air ambulance

Visitors to Airbourne and the Arndale Centre raised more than £5,000 for Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance in a raffle to win a car as the charity awaits the arrival of a new helicopter next month.

Staff and volunteers for the life-saving charity sold tickets for the draw at the air show and at the Arndale Centre last month.

A grand total of £5,006.40 was raised in ticket sales and donations for the Win a Mini draw in aid of the air ambulance which relies almost entirely on public support.

The £19,000 convertible Mini Cooper, a brand new model, boasts tyre pressure monitoring, a Thatcham 1 alarm system, ISOFIX child seat system, front foglights, on-board computer, DAB digital radio and Bluetooth hands-free function with USB audio, reversing camera and parking distance sensors.

Air ambulance Head of Lotteries & Gaming James Cook said, “We are really grateful to the organisers of Eastbourne Airbourne and the Arndale Centre for again giving us a platform to raise awareness of the charity, and to the public for their support.

“Each helicopter callout costs about £2,500 so the fantastic sum raised is enough to fund two potentially life-saving missions.”

Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance has taken delivery of a new helicopter, an AgustaWestland, which is expected to be operational in October.

Flying faster, further and for longer, it will enable the pilot, doctor and paramedic to reach, treat and deliver patients to hospital even faster, and potentially reach more people in time.

The AW169 has a significantly larger cabin, improving in-flight access to patients, which will allow for delivery of more life-saving interventions.

Tickets for the Win a Mini raffle cost £5 each and can be purchased online at www.raffle.me.uk and the draw will take place on March 31st, 2017, making it a perfect present for the summer months.

