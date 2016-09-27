Activists protest against unsustainable tuna at Eastbourne store

Activists took to the aisles of an Eastbourne Sainsbury’s in a protest against unsustainable tuna on September 24 (Saturday).

Greenpeace protesters cleared the shelves of John West tuna at the Arndale Centre store in an effort to put pressure on the supermarket to drop the brand.

They left signs stating that the tuna was out of stock and had ‘Gone West’ as part of a national event targeting more than 70 of the supermarket’s stores.

Will McCallum, Head of Oceans at Greenpeace said, “Sainsbury’s presents itself as a supermarket that takes ethics and sustainability seriously.

“So we’re sending Sainsbury’s a message that it’s ludicrous that they source sustainable fish for their own brand tuna while continuing to stock dirty John West tuna on the next shelf.

“They should change their motto to Taste the Indifference, as they haven’t shown an regard for the oceans or their customers’ view on this. It’s time John West was Gone West.”

Earlier this year, Tesco and Waitrose announced John West products would be banned if the company continued using harmful fishing practices.

Latest figures from Greenpeace show that the country’s most popular Tuna brand sources more than 98% of its tuna using destructive methods, despite making a commitment to have 100% sustainable practises by the end of the year.

This includes the use of ‘fish aggregating devices’ (FADs) which result in indiscriminate harm to marine life, including sharks and turtles.

As part of the campaign, more than 90,000 people have emailed the CEO of Sainsbury’s demanding to know why the supermarket stocks unsustainably-caught tuna.

For more information visit www.greenpeace.org.uk.

