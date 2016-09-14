Supporters of the Eastbourne and South Wealden Branch of the MS Society have raised more than £2,000 by taking part in the recent South Coast Challenge and with a music night at the Hampden Park Railway Club.

Club member Dean Carling ran the 100km Challenge route from Eastbourne to Arundel in 15 hours 38 minutes.

His sponsorship, together with the music night, raised a whopping £1,600.

MS branch Day Services Manager Loretta Lock walked the 50k section of the Challenge to Hove and raised a further £500.

PICTURED RIGHT: Railway Club supporters and their cheque.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story £2,000 raised for MS Society Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...