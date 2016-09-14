£2,000 raised for MS Society

Railway Club supporters and their cheque for the MS Society SUS-160909-154417001

Supporters of the Eastbourne and South  Wealden Branch of the MS Society have  raised more than £2,000 by taking part  in the recent South Coast Challenge and  with a music night at the Hampden Park Railway Club.

Club member Dean Carling ran the 100km Challenge route from Eastbourne to Arundel in 15 hours 38 minutes.

His sponsorship, together with the music night, raised a whopping £1,600.

MS branch Day Services Manager Loretta Lock walked the 50k section of the Challenge to Hove and raised a further £500.

PICTURED RIGHT: Railway Club supporters and their cheque.

