£2,000 raised for MS Society

Supporters of the Eastbourne and South Wealden Branch of the MS Society have raised more than £2,000 by taking part in the recent South Coast Challenge and with a music night at the Hampden Park Railway Club.
Club member Dean Carling ran the 100km Challenge route from Eastbourne to Arundel in 15 hours 38 minutes.
His sponsorship, together with the music night, raised a whopping £1,600.
MS branch Day Services Manager Loretta Lock walked the 50k section of the Challenge to Hove and raised a further £500.
PICTURED RIGHT: Railway Club supporters and their cheque.
