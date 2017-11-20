Local volunteer receives honour

A member of the Wellbeing of Women Wealden Branch was among those honoured at the Wellbeing of Women Volunteer Conference 2017.

The conference, held recently at the Royal College of Physicians, London celebrates the charity’s dedicated and passionate volunteer community who give up their time to support vital work in women’s health research.

Wealden member Carol Jeffree was nominated by her fellow committee members for her 12-year commitment and impeccable baking and flower arranging skills.

She was awarded her prize by Wellbeing of Women Chief Executive, Tina Weaver.

Carol said: “Many people have known a mother, sister, aunt or friend who has been affected by a gynaecological or obstetric disorder.

“Wellbeing of Women exists purely to address such conditions by providing funding for research to combat many of these problems.

“During my 12-year involvement with the Wealden branch we have raised thousands of pounds by holding lunches, literary lunches, fashion shows and much more. They have all been wonderfully well attended by our many loyal supporters.

“It has been a fantastic and inspiring experience to be part of such a worthwhile charity.”

Ajla Nebi, Wellbeing of Women Community Fundraiser said: ““We are most grateful for the wonderful volunteers we have across the country, who have dedicated years to support our work in women’s health.”

Wellbeing of Women funds medical research to find new treatments, cures and diagnoses across the breadth of women’s reproductive health and childbirth.

For more information about the charity, Tel: 020 3697 7000 or visit www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk.