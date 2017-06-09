Lloyd victorious at Eastbourne election

Liberal Democrat Stephen Lloyd has reclaimed the job as Eastbourne’s next MP.

The result was announced at Eastbourne Town Hall at 3.25am by returning officer, the town’s mayor Pat Hearn.

Eastbourne General Election - Town Hall 8/6/17 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170906-014332001

Mr Lloyd beat Conservative Caroline Ansell, who ousted him in 2015, with a 1,609 vote majority.

Mrs Ansell polled 25,315 votes, compared to 20,934 in 2015.

Labour candidate Jake Lambert increased his vote from 4,143 votes in the 2015 General Election to 4,671 this time.

The Green Party’s Alex Hough took 510 votes, compared to 1,351 when Andrew Durling stood for the party in 2015.