Little Christmas attempts world record cracker pull

Little Christmas in Little Chelsea has been extended to a two-day event and organisers are planning to break a Christmas cracker world record at this year’s event.

All the usual attractions will return for the 2016 family event, which is now in its eighth year. The Christmas extravaganza, which will see the return of the Neon Noel light show projected on to the Town Hall, will take place on the streets of South Street and Grove Road on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3.

There will be music, street entertainment, food and drink, late night shopping and market stalls.

Santa will be in residence at his winter wonderland grotto in Old Stable Mews, South Street, at 4pm to 9pm on Friday and 12.30pm to 8pm on Saturday. Disney’s Frozen princesses will perform and real reindeer will be available to feed and pet on Friday, with a visit from a petting zoo on Saturday.

There will also be a school choir competition and Christmas carols, a funfair with inflatables, and X Factor finalist Hannah Bradbeer and an Adele tribute will perform on the main stage.

This year, Little Chelsea Traders Association is attempting to get 1,300 Eastbourne names into the record books.

Assembling at 11am on December 3, participants will create a chain linking arms from Eastbourne Central Library along Grove Road to the Town Hall and down South Street to the Eagle Pub, with Christmas crackers being pulled as the Town Hall strikes its 12th strike at midday.

The current record is 1,077 simultaneous cracker pullersIf the attempt is successfully verified by Guinness World Records, all participants can download a certificate of participation and become an official record holder.

The organisers are looking for 1,300 people.

Register for the event at www.littlechelseaeb.co.uk/news to receive instruction on what to do on the day. Participants and supporters are encouraged to wear Christmas jumpers and Santa hats.