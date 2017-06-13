Lineup announced for Eastbourne Pride

The lineup has been announced for Eastbourne Pride 2017 with an ABBA tribute act and an X Factor star scheduled to headline.

The Pride celebrations, in Princes Park on Saturday July 22, will have music from ABBA Magic and X factor finalist Charlie Healy.

Organiser Betty Gallacher said, “There will be non-stop music and entertainment for seven hours and it’s going to be amazing.”

A parade will begin at 12.30pm and make its way from Langney Point to the park where entertainment will continue into the evening.

Party goers can dance well into the night with a party on Eastbourne Pier due to start at 9pm, organisers say.

Betty Gallacher said, “We have handpicked acts which will appeal not just to the LGBT community but to families as well.

“This is an event for everyone.”

Other confirmed acts include singer/songwriters Kyle Finn, Georgia Burgess, Luch Stefano and eighties duo Scarlet Fantastic.

Betty said, “It’s a great line up with a mix of local and national acts.

“We are getting very excited - we want as many people as possible to turn up.”

For more information email mandysmith007@aol.com