Light snow forecast as temperatures drop across Sussex

Some light snow showers could hit parts of Sussex tomorrow evening (Friday February 10) as temperatures drop.

The Met Office forecast is that tonight will remain overcast with the wind chill making it feel like -2 or -3degC.

Tomorrow, it will stay overcast with some light patchy rain in the afternoon.

However, as the temperature drops in the evening the rain may turn to sleet or light snow.

The north-east wind will make it feel very cold, down to -4degC.

The weekend will remain overcast and bitterly cold as the wind picks up to 20-30mph.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Richard Young, said: “With this easterly air flow and a chance of some snow showers it will feel very cold this weekend, especially on Sunday, along the south coast where wind chill will make it feel more like -4°C during the day, so wrap up warm.”